Vera Mae Peterman
Indianapolis - 101, passed away February 6, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1918 in Hancock County, Indiana as the daughter of Albert and Faye Plummer.
Vera is one of the founding members of Franklin Road Baptist Church and has attended there for over 93 years. For a period of time, she also volunteered as the church recording secretary. She worked for L.S. Ayers/Macy's until she retired at the age of 89. Vera was a member of the East Highlanders Homemakers Club and a 4H Leader. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Vera is survived by her daughter, Joann (Craig) Hawks; son, Glen (Cheryl) Peterman; grandchildren: Bradley, Todd, Amanda, Chad; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary Plummer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, Everett Peterman; siblings: Wayne, Harold, Earl, and Melba.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 12-2pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park. There will be a service following at 2pm, also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Franklin Road Baptist Church Music Ministry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020