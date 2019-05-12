Services
Vera S. Stickler Obituary
Vera S. Stickler

Oaklandon - Vera S. Stickler, 88, of Oaklandon, passed away May 6, 2019. She was born on October 19, 1930 in Poltava, Ukraine as the daughter of Wasil and Anna Starodub.

Vera was a lover of the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, skiing, and fishing. Vera also enjoyed playing cards, especially with her euchre club. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents listed above; daughter, Patsy Knox; son, Robert Allen; daughter, Edna Blalock; and granddaughter, Veronica.

She is survived by her husband, David Stickler; daughter, Doris (Jerry) Knox; daughter, Shirley (Gene) Henderson; grandchildren: Billy, Lisa, Marlene, Michelle, Angela, Rachel, Ronnie, Kelly, Shauna, Michelle, Phillip, Kimberley, Robert Jr.; 26 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 12-2pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. There will be a funeral service following at 2pm, also at the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019
