Indianapolis - Verda Joy Rogers (Lawson), age 96, of Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born on September 17, 1922 in Santa Ana, California to the late Fred and Lelah (Hicks) Lawson. After she graduated high school, she married Floyd Percy Rogers in 1940. They had two sons, Floyd Philip Rogers and Patrick Terry Rogers.

Verda was a real estate agent and she also worked for J.C. Penney for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Verda is survived by her two sons, Floyd Philip (Rosie) Rogers and Patrick Terry (Teri) Rogers ; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 25, 2019
