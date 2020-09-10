1/
Verdie "Dee" Landwer
Verdie "Dee" Landwer

Indianapolis - Verdie "Dee" Landwer, 93, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020. She was born May 30, 1927, in Esto, Kentucky, to the late Donza (Don) and Eva (Tiller) Lawless.

She grew up in Russell County and Jamestown Kentucky. She lived her early adult life in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she worked at U.S. Rubber, Wheeler's Streamline Restaurant, RCA Corporation, and Bradley's Barbecue Restaurant. The family then moved to Gary, Indiana, where she was a homemaker. The family returned to Indianapolis where she continued to be a homemaker, gardener, and avid estate and garage sale shopper. She is preceded in death by her husband Lambert (Lew) Landwer and her four brothers and four sisters: Lola, Anna (Myrtle), Susie, Shine, James, Allan, Millard, and Lee Lawless.

She is survived by her son Michael Landwer (Pamela), son Larry Landwer, grandchildren Brian Landwer (Mary), Steven Landwer (Brittany), Opal Landwer, Mary Landwer, and Nickholas Landwer, and great grandchildren Ethan, Benjamin, Madelyn, and Theodore.

Private services are being held with burial to follow at Washington Park East. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
