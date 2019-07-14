|
Verjean "Jeannie" Short
Indianapolis - Verjean "Jeannie" Short, age 89, passed away on July 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
She was born September 3, 1929, and was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bryan Short.
She is survived by her children: Michael Crawley, Susan (Bob) Gilson, Mark (Lynette) Short; her granddaughters: Susan (Chris) Messer, Rebecca Short; and great grandson, Daxton Messer.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:30-7:00pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10am, also at the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019