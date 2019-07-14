Services
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verjean Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verjean "Jeannie" Short


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verjean "Jeannie" Short Obituary
Verjean "Jeannie" Short

Indianapolis - Verjean "Jeannie" Short, age 89, passed away on July 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She was born September 3, 1929, and was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bryan Short.

She is survived by her children: Michael Crawley, Susan (Bob) Gilson, Mark (Lynette) Short; her granddaughters: Susan (Chris) Messer, Rebecca Short; and great grandson, Daxton Messer.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:30-7:00pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10am, also at the funeral home.

To view the full obituary please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
Download Now