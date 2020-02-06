|
|
Verla Ethel Smith
Indianapolis - Verla Ethel Smith, 77, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away February 5, 2020. She was born June 18, 1942 in Bloomington Indiana to the late John and Beulah Pritchard.
She is survived by husband of 40 years, Donald R. Smith; children, Thomas Carroll, Wendy Smith, Catherine (Jon) Humberger, Tricia (Bob) McKenna, Larry (Deb) Hunt; grandchildren, Justin, Miranda, Mikhail, Sydney, Alexander, Casey, Benjamin, Mackenzie, Bobby, Hunter, Genevieve, Dylan; two great-grandchildren, Madeline, Quinn Rose. She was preceded in death by her 7 older brothers; daughter, Deborah, and great-granddaughter Mia Rose.
All are welcome to visit Friday, February 7, 2020 from 12-2 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, Indiana. Funeral services will take place at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Verla's memory to: Susan B. Komen Indiana or Riley Children's Hospital. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020