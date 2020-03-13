|
Verle Foster
Knightstown - Verle Eugene "Gene" Foster, 85, of Knightstown, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Heritage House in New Castle.
Born Chicago, IL, July 28th, 1934. Graduate of Ball State University B.S. and M.A. degree and post graduate work. Member Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Attended Tim Brown Tracking, Nature and Wilderness Survival School. Member of Tracker's Association. Native American Studies, history, ceremony and spirituality. Member of Sierra Club, Cousteau Society, Ophelia Project, National Wildlife, Friends of the Everglades, Nature Conservancy. Past member Ocean Conservancy, Smithsonian and World Wildlife Fund.
Teacher and Coach Charlottesville High School, Teacher, Coach and Athletic Director at Morton Memorial High School. Assistant Varsity Lady Panther Basketball coach. Verle was a published poet and an avid canoeists he canoed the Boundary Waters with noted author and wilderness canoe guide, Douglas Wood.
Preceded by brothers Charles C. Foster, Allan A. Foster, sisters Carolyn Joy Ollier, Barbara Pirtle, Il, Father Verle Wilson Foster, mother Gertrude Irene (Lents). Survived by sister Vera Mae Koglin, Indianapolis, wife Darlene J. Foster, daughters, Suzanne E. Hammer, (Ron Hammer Husband) grandsons Wesley (wife Laken) and Andrew Hammer, Jennifer A Conley (Rob Conley Husband) grandsons Austin (Britt Casson) and Alan Conley. Diana M. Myers (Scott Myers Husband) grandsons Landen and Calvin Myers.
Services will be at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, Knightstown Chapel, with Pastor Charlie Jackson officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph School, 1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325. Condolences and memories of Gene may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020