Services
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
7355 S State Road 109
Knightstown, IN 46148
(765) 345-7400
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
7355 S State Road 109
Knightstown, IN 46148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verle Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verle Foster


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verle Foster Obituary
Verle Foster

Knightstown - Verle Eugene "Gene" Foster, 85, of Knightstown, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Heritage House in New Castle.

Born Chicago, IL, July 28th, 1934. Graduate of Ball State University B.S. and M.A. degree and post graduate work. Member Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Attended Tim Brown Tracking, Nature and Wilderness Survival School. Member of Tracker's Association. Native American Studies, history, ceremony and spirituality. Member of Sierra Club, Cousteau Society, Ophelia Project, National Wildlife, Friends of the Everglades, Nature Conservancy. Past member Ocean Conservancy, Smithsonian and World Wildlife Fund.

Teacher and Coach Charlottesville High School, Teacher, Coach and Athletic Director at Morton Memorial High School. Assistant Varsity Lady Panther Basketball coach. Verle was a published poet and an avid canoeists he canoed the Boundary Waters with noted author and wilderness canoe guide, Douglas Wood.

Preceded by brothers Charles C. Foster, Allan A. Foster, sisters Carolyn Joy Ollier, Barbara Pirtle, Il, Father Verle Wilson Foster, mother Gertrude Irene (Lents). Survived by sister Vera Mae Koglin, Indianapolis, wife Darlene J. Foster, daughters, Suzanne E. Hammer, (Ron Hammer Husband) grandsons Wesley (wife Laken) and Andrew Hammer, Jennifer A Conley (Rob Conley Husband) grandsons Austin (Britt Casson) and Alan Conley. Diana M. Myers (Scott Myers Husband) grandsons Landen and Calvin Myers.

Services will be at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, Knightstown Chapel, with Pastor Charlie Jackson officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph School, 1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325. Condolences and memories of Gene may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -