Verlia Moore



Rushville - Verlia Moore 94 of Rushville passed away November 25, 2020 at her son's home in Needham. She was born July 25, 1926 in London, KY to Albert and Lucinda (Bundy) Proffitt. Verlia married John Moore on July 18, 1953 and he preceded her in death on January 12, 2016.



She retired from International Furniture in Rushville after 41 years. Verlia was an avid bowler and golfer and she loved playing cards.



She is survived by her son Jeff (Terry) Moore of Needham, grandkids, Jennifer Schlechty, Kristina Moore and Sara (Harold) Allen and great grandkids, Daniel Rademaker, DeShawn & Donnovan Fivecoat, and Lily Rutherford. Verlia was preceded in death by her parents, husband,son; Mark Moore, daughter; Shelia Schlechty, sisters; Ida B. Curtis, Maymie Proffitt and Janet Moor and brothers; Layton, Hobie, Bob & Chester Proffitt.



Services will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Moster Mortuary, Rushville with Pastor John Wall presiding. Friends are welcome to visit the family from 11:30AM until time of service on Wednesday. Burial will be in Rushville's East Hill Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Rushville Little League.









