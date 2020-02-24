Resources
Verna Hayes Shearon


1922 - 2020
Verna Hayes Shearon Obituary
Verna Hayes Shearon

Indianapolis - 98, passed away February 22, 2020. Verna was born in Harrodsburg, KY on January 7, 1922 and moved to Indianapolis and attended Arsenal Tech High School. She worked at RCA, L. Strauss, and Staley Signs while in Indianapolis and retired to Venice, Florida in 1982. Then returning to Indianapolis in 2005. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and William Sharp; sister: Viola and Billie; and her husband, Howard. Survivors include sons: Howard (May), Gary (Betty); grandchildren: Gail, Stewart, James, and Samantha; great grandchildren: Adam, Chris, and Isis. Services will be private and contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
