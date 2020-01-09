|
|
Verna Jean Washington
Indianapolis - 74, passed away Dec. 30, 2019. Verna was a graduate of Shortridge High School. She was employed for over 45 years at DFAS-Ft. Benjamin Harrison. Verna was a member of several organizations: The Montel's, Alpha Home, Indiana Black Expo, National Council of Negro Women and Presbyterian Women's Mission Projects and she was an active participant at First Meridian Heights Presbyterian Church. She leaves to cherish her memory to her mother, Augusta Washington; siblings: Cynthia Kerley (Clifford), Debra Ballinger, Patty Sharp (David), Lesley Sanders, Erma Davis, B. Wendy Griffin (Wain), Reginald and Bernard Washington; a host of relatives and friends. Services:12pm on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 with visitation from 10am until service time at First Meridian Heights Presbyterian Church. Entombment: New Crown Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020