1/
Vernelle G. Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernelle G. Harris

Westfield - Vernelle G. Harris, 93 of Westfield, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Vernelle was born in Salemburg, NC to the late Rufus and Mallie Grantham. She worked as a server at Pickett's Cafeteria in Westfield, IN during the 70's. Vernelle was a member of the Calvary Tabernacle PFWB Church in Roseboro, NC.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Friday, July 17 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Summit Lawn Cemetery, Westfield.

Vernelle was the widow of Frank Harris and Herman English. She is survived by her children, Nancy V. (husband, Randy) Colby, Dan M. (wife, Pat) Matthews, Mark T. (wife, Christy) Matthews; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; sister, Evelene Jackson. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Linwood Matthews and 6 siblings.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved