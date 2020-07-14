Vernelle G. HarrisWestfield - Vernelle G. Harris, 93 of Westfield, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Vernelle was born in Salemburg, NC to the late Rufus and Mallie Grantham. She worked as a server at Pickett's Cafeteria in Westfield, IN during the 70's. Vernelle was a member of the Calvary Tabernacle PFWB Church in Roseboro, NC.Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Friday, July 17 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Summit Lawn Cemetery, Westfield.Vernelle was the widow of Frank Harris and Herman English. She is survived by her children, Nancy V. (husband, Randy) Colby, Dan M. (wife, Pat) Matthews, Mark T. (wife, Christy) Matthews; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; sister, Evelene Jackson. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Linwood Matthews and 6 siblings.