Vernice "Vicky" S. Lucas
Indianapolis - Vernice "Vicky" S. Lucas, 94, of Indianapolis passed away March 9, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm in Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 am, also in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. To read the entire obituary and leave the family online condolences, please visit: www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 12, 2019