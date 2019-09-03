Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Evangelistic Center
1840 Sloan Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Vernon Ellis Smalling Obituary
Vernon Ellis Smalling

Indianapolis - Vernon Ellis Smalling of Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully at home Sunday September 1st after a long illness. He was surrounded by family. Vernon was a General Baptist Minister for over 65 years. He served as minister of several churches across Indiana and Illinois and participated in many revivals during his lifetime. He was also a veteran of WWII from 1944-1945. He had many friends and family members with whom he enjoyed hunting and fishing. His life's mission was to serve the lord and influence other souls to commit their lives to Christ. He was a practical joker by nature and during his many stays in the hospital, the nurses decided that "Prankster" was a fitting nickname. In recent weeks, he was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Ministry Degree by Centurion Bible College in the month prior to his death. He is survived by his Daughter, Darla Smalling Donovan of Palmetto, FL. One Grandson, Darren Donovan of Indianapolis, IN and his wife (Shree), two Granddaughters, Deanna Franklin of Shepherdsville, KY and her husband (Aaron), and Amy Donovan of Columbia, SC along with six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Reba Virginia Smalling and Daughter, Patricia Gail Smalling. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park 425 North Holt Road Indianapolis, IN 46222. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday September 5, 2019 at 10am at Mt. Calvary Evangelistic Center 1840 Sloan Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46203
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
