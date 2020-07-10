Vernon Gaskins
Indianapolis - Vernon Lee Gaskins, 79, of Pooler, GA and formerly of Indianapolis, passed away July 6, 2020. Vernon was born in Cincinnati, OH the son of the late Dorlyn and Lyda Gaskins. He was a retired Truck Driver with Yellow Freight. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jim, Jack and Ronnie Gaskins and sisters, Nancy Shine and Betty Cales.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Linda (Wildman) Gaskins; sons, Mike and Tim Gaskins; daughter, Tina Barbosa; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Vernon's life will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Family Funeral Care, 5791, Rockville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46224. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the service time. Burial will be in the West Newton Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com