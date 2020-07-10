1/
Vernon Gaskins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Gaskins

Indianapolis - Vernon Lee Gaskins, 79, of Pooler, GA and formerly of Indianapolis, passed away July 6, 2020. Vernon was born in Cincinnati, OH the son of the late Dorlyn and Lyda Gaskins. He was a retired Truck Driver with Yellow Freight. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jim, Jack and Ronnie Gaskins and sisters, Nancy Shine and Betty Cales.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Linda (Wildman) Gaskins; sons, Mike and Tim Gaskins; daughter, Tina Barbosa; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Vernon's life will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Family Funeral Care, 5791, Rockville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46224. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the service time. Burial will be in the West Newton Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved