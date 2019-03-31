Services
Interment
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:45 PM
Riverside National Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Relief Society Room of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
32374 Pauba Road
Temecula, CA
Vernon Harvey Smith


1930 - 2019
Vernon Harvey Smith Obituary
Vernon Harvey Smith

Temecula - Vernon Harvey Smith-Temecula-88, passed away March 11, 2019. He was born in Valparaiso, Indiana to Virgil and Ollie Smith. Vern was predeceased by his brothers, Harry and Joseph. Vern is survived by his wife, Gladys Knowles Smith and two stepsons, William Knowles (children Keith and Layla) and Brian Knowles (wife Ayako and children Alisa and Selina);and Vern's nephews, Robert and Gary (wife Giselle) Smith of CO, and Paul J. Smith of IN. Vernon was a graduate of Valparaiso High School (1949) and Purdue University (1954). He served in the U.S. Army (1954-1956) as a First Lieutenant during the Korean War. He worked in sales for Phillips Petroleum and Int'l Paper; and Internal Revenue Service (agent) 25 yrs (Ft. Wayne and then Indy until 1995). Member of Masonic Lodge, IN. Vern and Gladys traveled extensively. He loved history, archaeology and genealogy. He retired to Temecula, CA in 1996 where he had a full life travelling the western U.S. with Gladys. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor. He is put to rest at Riverside National Cemetery with military honors. Celebration of life to be on April 27.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 31, 2019
