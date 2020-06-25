Vernon Leroy Parmerlee
North Myrtle Beach - September 14, 1930 - June 20, 2020
Vernon Leroy Parmerlee, 89, of North Myrtle Beach, formerly of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home.
Vernon was born Sunday, September 14, 1930 to the late Vernon Basil and Helen Louise (Davis) Parmerlee in Indianapolis. On November 25, 1953, he married his wife, Coletta Marie (Hacker) Parmerlee who passed away August 16, 1994.
Vernon was a 1950 graduate of Martinsville High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy from 1951-1955. He was a member of Centennial Church in Green Township and worked for Allison's Division of General Motors for over 30 years before retirement. Vernon enjoyed woodworking, gardening, flying kites, and was an avid fan of Indiana University sports.
He is survived by his sons, Mark Duane Parmerlee and wife Susan K., Barry Leroy Parmerlee; daughter, April M. Pompei and husband Joseph; sisters, Gretchen Irene Selmier, Judith Ann Houk, Janice Susan Sloan; grandchildren, Cina Dawn Parmerlee, Amber Corinne McCoy, Grant Everett Newton; great grandchild, Delaney Coletta Fields.
Preceding him in death are his wife and parents; siblings, Norma Ruth Riddle, David Eugene Parmerlee, Richard Howard Parmerlee, Carolle Douglas Parmerlee, Theodore Lewis Parmerlee.
Services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Costin Funeral Chapel with Rev. Gary Cornwell officiating. Visitation will be Saturday prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Burial will be at Nebo Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be made at
www.costinfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.