Vernon Leroy Parmerlee
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Leroy Parmerlee

North Myrtle Beach - September 14, 1930 - June 20, 2020

Vernon Leroy Parmerlee, 89, of North Myrtle Beach, formerly of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home.

Vernon was born Sunday, September 14, 1930 to the late Vernon Basil and Helen Louise (Davis) Parmerlee in Indianapolis. On November 25, 1953, he married his wife, Coletta Marie (Hacker) Parmerlee who passed away August 16, 1994.

Vernon was a 1950 graduate of Martinsville High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy from 1951-1955. He was a member of Centennial Church in Green Township and worked for Allison's Division of General Motors for over 30 years before retirement. Vernon enjoyed woodworking, gardening, flying kites, and was an avid fan of Indiana University sports.

He is survived by his sons, Mark Duane Parmerlee and wife Susan K., Barry Leroy Parmerlee; daughter, April M. Pompei and husband Joseph; sisters, Gretchen Irene Selmier, Judith Ann Houk, Janice Susan Sloan; grandchildren, Cina Dawn Parmerlee, Amber Corinne McCoy, Grant Everett Newton; great grandchild, Delaney Coletta Fields.

Preceding him in death are his wife and parents; siblings, Norma Ruth Riddle, David Eugene Parmerlee, Richard Howard Parmerlee, Carolle Douglas Parmerlee, Theodore Lewis Parmerlee.

Services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Costin Funeral Chapel with Rev. Gary Cornwell officiating. Visitation will be Saturday prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Burial will be at Nebo Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be made at

www.costinfuneralchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Costin Funeral Chapel - Martinsville
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
02:00 PM
Costin Funeral Chapel - Martinsville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costin Funeral Chapel - Martinsville
539 E Washington St.
Martinsville, IN 46151
(765) 342-5775
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved