Vernon Mithoefer
Martinsville - Vernon J. Mithoefer, 89, of Martinsville passed away on February 6, 2020. He was born February 21, 1930 to Albert and Margaret Mithoefer in Indianapolis.
Vernon graduated from Warren Central High School. He worked for Rath and for National Starch as a production supervisor retiring in 1993. Following retirement he faithfully volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and the Morgan County Antique Machinery Association. Vernon lived a very active, productive life. He enjoyed farming, gardening, camping, carpentry, and helping others. But his greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. He always relished his annual pilgrimage to the Indiana State Fair, driving his antique tractor and working alongside friends in the Pioneer Village. Vernon was a faithful Christian and loved his church, Pleasant Run United Church of Christ, where he has been an active member for the past 58 years.
Vernon was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Marty Mithoefer, and by his seven siblings. He is survived by his three sons, Gregory (Kathy) Carlson, Jeffery (Carol) Mithoefer, and Douglas (Terri) Mithoefer; his dear friend and companion, Linda Humes; his 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and his many devoted nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 10:00 am at the funeral home.
Vern will be laid to rest in Washington Park East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pleasant Run United Church of Christ, 59 E Pleasant Run Pkwy S Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46225
