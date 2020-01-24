|
Veronica J. Williams
New Palestine, IN - Veronica J. Williams, 88, of New Palestine passed away on January 22, 2020.
Veronica was born on November 17, 1931 in Crab Orchard, Kentucky to the late Harvey Johnston and Augusta Pazin. She retired from Western Electric after 33 years of service in 1983. She had owned her own beauty shop, played the piano in several churches and had a green thumb with flowers. She loved Jesus and all people. She leaves behind lots of love and an almost unbearable memory.
Veronica is survived by her devoted husband, Edward Williams; sons, Edward Williams III and Paul Michael Williams; granddaughters, Sarah, Melissa, and Allison; and her sister, Claudette. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Paul.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, January 29 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East. A funeral service will take place at 12:00pm on Thursday, January 30, with visitation one-hour prior at the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020