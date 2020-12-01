Veronica Kaye WilsonIndianapolis - Age 68, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born on April 19, 1952 in Orlinda, TN, to Finis and Luvenia Gilbert, both of whom preceded her in death. Veronica worked at AT&T for 30 years. She retired in 2008. Then Veronica worked at IPL where she made many friends. After retirement she became a Realtor. Veronica enjoyed life and all it had to offer. She loved traveling, dancing, laughing and being social. She was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Hilbert. Veronica is survived by her husband, Dave Wilson Jr; her children, Kerri (Jason) and Lesley; grandchildren, Jayme and Julian; brothers, Harold (Juanita) and Hugh (Marion); sisters, Gayzola, Betty and Frances and two sisters-in-laws, Pam and LaWanna. Public Drive-thru Viewing is on Fri, Dec. 4th from 3pm - 6pm at Stuart Mortuary.