Vertice Groves
Greenfield - Vertice M. (Monk) Groves, 87, went Home to be with our Lord on August 4, 2019. She was born on January 22, 1932 in Portland, TN. Marie was born to the late Johnnie Andrews and Nellie Jones Andrews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hylas Groves; son, Michael Groves; two sisters, Edith Pauline Groves, infant Roxy Jennell Andrews; two brothers, Willard Andrews, James Andrews. She is survived by three daughters, Sherry (Greg) Jacobson of Greenfield, IN, Deborah (Curtis) Baatz of Rushville, IN, Debra (Michael) Groves of Arlington, IN; brother, George Thomas Andrews of Pittsboro, IN. She was blessed to have seven grandkids, Wendy DeBoard, April Hughes, Johnnie Ramsey, Jennell Estes, April Bertram and Joe Glass, and Shelly Sullivan. She also had seventeen great grandchildren and eight 5th generations.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 W. US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130. Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Officiating will be Pastor Danny McAdams. Burial will be at Asbury Cemetery in Morristown, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 7, 2019