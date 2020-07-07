Vickie Rae Holland



Indianapolis - Vickie Rae Holland, after 81 amazing years, passed away on Saturday, June 27.



Born in Metropolis, Illinois, Vicki (she preferred her name without the e) grew up on the Hooppaw farm, surrounded by family and extended family, and eventually went off to Southern Illinois University at age 17.



She had a weakness for chocolate eclairs, which was lucky for the fellow Saluki and baker who would become her husband. They were married March 18, 1956.



Over the years, Vicki and her family moved from Southern Illinois to New Mexico to Maryland to Panama to Indianapolis, where she lived for the last four decades.



Her career highlights include: sales rep for World Book Encyclopedia, canvasser for Citizens Action Coalition, and social worker for CICOA, during which time she earned her Master's Degree in Gerontology.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Loammi & Dorothy Hooppaw (Fletcher), her brother, LR "Sonny" Hoopaw, and her husband of 51 years (James Dallas Holland). She is survived by her three children, six talented grandchildren (seven if you include Coco) and six smart-as-a-whip great grandchildren.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Vicki's family has decided to wait until we can celebrate her life in the joyous and social manner with which she lived. In lieu of flowers or casseroles, please consider making a donation in her name to Indy Hunger Network or Indy Fringe.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store