Vicky Spalding
Indianapolis - 68, passed away August 15, 2019. She was born June 2, 1951 to Charles Edward and Dorothy Mary Spalding. Vicky was a graduate of Scecina Memorial High School where she was a member of the baton twirlers. Later in life she enjoyed being a member of the Twilight Twirlers. Vicky was employed in the finance divisions of USF&G for 15 years, the Indiana Department of Commerce for 10 years, IPD for 15 years, and the VA for 8 years. She loved going to the casino, playing cards, bowling, taking her daughter and nieces and nephews on mystery trips, and sports car racing. She devoted her life to her family, family reunions and attending family gatherings. She was a lifelong member and later housekeeper of Little Flower Catholic Church, and an officer on the finance committee and PTO.
Visitation will be today, Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 4720 E. 13th St.
Vicky is survived by her daughter, Katie Ochs (Joe); mother, Dottie Spalding; sisters, Judy Mueller, Kathy Sutherland and Debbie Spalding; brother, Fred Spalding; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Spalding; sister-in-law, Amy Spalding; and brother-in-law, Glenn Sutherland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Sisters of St. Francis, 22143 Main St., Oldenburg, IN 47036. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019