Victor Chabal
Indianapolis - 95, passed away April 18, 2019. He was born October 18, 1923 in Kalona, Iowa to the late William James Chabal and Gertrude (Musil) Chabal. Victor was a graduate of Iowa City High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Iowa. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Victor was an electrical engineer for RCA for 31 years, retiring in 1984. He met and married his beautiful wife, Jeanne, with whom he shared a lifetime of memories until her passing on January 14, 2004. Victor was a longtime member of Castleview Church and was the treasurer of the Christian School of Camden County in New Jersey. He and Jeanne were world travelers and loved cruises. Victor was a tried and true Iowa football and basketball fan. He was an avid financial planner and a stock market "guru".
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Castleview Church, 8601 Hague Road.
Victor is survived by his sons, James Chabal and David (Karen) Chabal; and grandsons, Jonathan and Joshua Chabal.
Memorial contributions may be made in Victor's honor to Castleview Church. Services are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019