Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
Resources
Victor E. Joyner Sr.


1938 - 2019
Victor E. Joyner Sr. Obituary
Victor E. Joyner Sr.

Plainfield - Victor Emanuel Joyner, Sr., age 81, formerly of Gary, IN was born April 8, 1938 to the late Herman and Hattie (Nealy) Joyner. Victor departed this life September 25, 2019 at Cumberland Trace Skilled Care in Plainfield, IN. A memorial service will be held Friday, 4 October 2019, at 11:00 am, at Hall-Baker Funeral Home, 339 E. Main Street, Plainfield, IN, 46168. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family a condolence and to view the full obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
