Indianapolis - Victor Isada, 82, of Indianapolis, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019. Visitation will be Fri., Jan. 3, 2020, from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East St., Indianapolis. Morning prayers will be said at 10:30 A.M., Sat., Jan. 4, 2020, in the funeral home. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 A.M. on Sat. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 535 East Edgewood Ave., Indianapolis. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020