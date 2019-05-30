|
Victor "Bud" K. Scott
Indianapolis - VICTOR "Bud" K. SCOTT, 77 of Indianapolis, passed away May 25th peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born April 10, 1942 to Victor L. and Tressie B. Scott. He attended Ben Davis H.S. and Purdue University where he met his love for life, Sharon, with a flip of a coin toss which he won for the date with her that lasted in 56 years of marriage! He was the lead mechanic of the diesel division at Detroit Diesel Allisons from 1962-1992. He enjoyed remote controlled airplanes as a hobby and was a member of the "Screaming Eagles" R.C. Club where he won many tri-state competitions. His love of flying hobby grew into achieving his own private pilot license and IFR rating to fly his own plane, and he had a ball soaring high. He was a pilot for 32 years and a member of Hendricks Co. Aviation Association.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Scott; children, Jim Scott and Paula Dennett-Ross (Chris Ross); and granddaughters, Alyssa and Stella. He is also survived by his little sister, Joyce Schleef; and many beloved nieces and nephews. His granddaughters were simply the joy of his life, and he took great pride in his children and their lives and was always there to help, love, laugh and support them all at any time. We miss him dearly already.
Visitation 11am-1pm this Friday, May 31st with a service following at 1pm at Flanner Buchanan- Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019