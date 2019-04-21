Services
Victoria Ann (Faye) Murphy


Victoria Ann (Faye) Murphy 71, of Indianapolis, passed away April 17, 2019.

Victoria was born on June 22, 1947 in Indianapolis to Robert Thomas and Norma Bell (Frye) Faye.

Victoria was preceded in death by her father Robert Faye. No services are scheduled. Victoria is survived by her loving daughters; Penny (Kasey) Myers and Dawn (Jason) Dunderdale and her mother; Norma Faye, her three adored grandchildren; Delaney Dunderdale, Madeline Hill-Dunderdale and Hailey Dunderdale and her siblings; Teresa Schaedel and Tom Schaedel.

Flanner Buchanan Speedway are handling arrangements.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
