Victoria "Vicky" Chamness Gregory
Greenville, SC - Victoria "Vicky" Chamness Gregory, 74, wife of Jim Gregory, died Friday, October 16, 2020, peacefully at home in The Woodlands in Greenville, SC. Born in New Castle, IN, she grew up and went to school in Hagerstown, IN. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Juanita Thomas Chamness.
Vicky attended and volunteered in United Methodist and Presbyterian Churches throughout her life. She served as a Deacon in the First Presbyterian Church in Hamilton, OH.
Vicky was an avid tennis player and golfer. She played club tennis for the Knollwood Country Club in Granger, IN and was the area USTA Champion in doubles while living there. She played golf at Knollwood Country Club and later at Hillcrest Country Club, Indianapolis, IN. While in the Indianapolis area she learned to love yoga and being an avid reader, she enjoyed being in several book clubs. She had a zest for life that will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
In addition to her loving husband of 56 years, she is survived by her children; Andrea McIlwraith (Allan), of Mequon, WI and Jason Gregory, of Albuquerque, NM; two granddaughters, Katherine and Taylor McIlwraith, of Mequon, WI; and a sister, Pat Loy, of Indianapolis, IN.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Davis and a brother, Jim Thomas.
A private family gathering will be held with a public service to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or lbda@lbda.org.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Tribute Wall.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.