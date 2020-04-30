Victoria G. Todd
Indianapolis - Victoria G. Todd, 98, of Indianapolis departed this life April 28, 2020. She was born May 4, 1921 in Indianapolis to William K. and Selema (Freije) Todd. Victoria graduated from St. Joan of Arc grade school and St. Mary's Academy. During WWII she volunteered for the USO, the Armed Services Center, and served meals to Lebanese-American soldiers. Later she worked as a photographer at Photo-Reflex, L Strauss and Jacobsons. Victoria loved to shop for others (and for herself too!).
Victoria was very active with the American Syrian and Lebanese Association where she served on the Board of Directors, the Scholarship Committee, and was elected Humanitarian and Woman of the Year respectively.
Victoria was a classy, gentle soul with a keen mind who valued and enjoyed her family very much. She is survived by her brother, Vincent W. (Suzanne) Todd; niece, Dr. Katy Todd (Dr. Sam Yingst); nephews, Vince (Cindy) Todd, Jr. and Joseph (Kelly) Todd; great nieces, Zoe, Laurel, Grace and Althea Yingst; Mia, Maddie, Megan and Olivia Todd; and great nephews, Alex and Cooper Todd. She was known to all of her great nieces and great nephews as "Aunt Tude". She was preceded in death by her sisters, Violet, Virginia and Vivian; and her brother, Victor.
The family would like to sincerely thank Sister Susan Dinnin and Mrs. Sally Vollmer for their compassionate visits and care for the last several years and the staff at the Forum at the Crossing.
Due to current distancing and stay-at-home restrictions, no visitation or funeral mass or graveside service will be held. Please remember Victoria in your prayers.
Contributions in Victoria's memory may be made to The Heroes Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Todd family.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.