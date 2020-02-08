Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Haley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Haley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria Haley Obituary
Victoria Haley

Indianapolis - Victoria Louise (Ford) Haley passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, in Indianapolis, Indiana at the age of 65.

The Funeral Service will be held on February 12th at 3:30 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church located at 3243 North Meridian, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208. The family will be receiving visitors prior to the Funeral service from 2:00-3:00 pm. The Family would like to invite friends to join them at a reception with hors d'oeuvres and drinks at the Riviera Club at 5640 North Illinois Street Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 from 5:00-9:00 pm.

Please visit indianafuneralcare.com for more information.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -