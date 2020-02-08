|
Victoria Haley
Indianapolis - Victoria Louise (Ford) Haley passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, in Indianapolis, Indiana at the age of 65.
The Funeral Service will be held on February 12th at 3:30 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church located at 3243 North Meridian, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208. The family will be receiving visitors prior to the Funeral service from 2:00-3:00 pm. The Family would like to invite friends to join them at a reception with hors d'oeuvres and drinks at the Riviera Club at 5640 North Illinois Street Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 from 5:00-9:00 pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020