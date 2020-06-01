Viktors Aleksis DzelmeIndianapolis - Viktors passed away peacefully at the age of 69 on May 30, 2020. Viktors was born in Terre Haute, Indiana to Latvian parents who had been refugees in a displaced person's camp in Germany. His family arrived in Terre Haute in 1948 through the sponsorship of the McCullough family.Growing up in Indianapolis, he attended Latvian school and was very proud of his Latvian heritage. His parents, Vladislavs and Irena, were active members of the Latvian Community in Indianapolis. Viktors, his sister Silvija and their parents assisted with the building of the Indianapoles Latviešu Sabiedriskais Centrs.He was known to have 'zelta rokas' (gold hands) whereby he knew how to fix almost anything or provide solutions to almost any problem.Viktors was a cherished father, brother, and son, as well as a friend and a helpful support to both immediate and extended family.His patience, kindness, compassion and gentle approach to life endeared him to his family.Viktors will be deeply missed by his sister Silvija, his children (or as he would refer to them as his "mana zelta"): Melanie, John (Janis), Viktoria, Viktors (Aleks), Michael, and Michelle. He also has many grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family that will dearly miss him. He is also survived by his former wives Nancy and Linda.Viktors will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery in Indianapolis.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Indianapolis Latvian Community Center (1008 W 64th St., Indianapolis).