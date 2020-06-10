Vincent Bennett
Indianapolis - Mr. Vincent Bennett 57 of Indianapolis passed away June 4, 2020. Memorial Service will be held Fri. June 12, 2020 5:00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.