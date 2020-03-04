|
|
Vincent Bernard Greiner
Vincent Bernard Greiner, born May 31, 1937, died March 3, 2020.
Vince is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Sue Ann (Schmidt) Greiner; his brother Christian Greiner and sister Sue McShay; children Juliann (Thomas) Link, Angela (Mike) McNelis, Vincent Jr. (Elizabeth) and Jeffrey Greiner. Five grandchildren: Timothy (Sarah) Shea, Michael McNelis, Sara (Ben) Baxter, Miranda and Charlie Greiner. And two great-children Sawyer and Theodore Shea. And numerous cats and dogs. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to animal charities. There will be a calling at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 9:00 am Saturday March 7 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00. Arrangements are being handled by Oakley Hammond Funeral Home. www.oakleyhammond.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020