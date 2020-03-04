Services
Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home
5342 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1159
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Vincent Bernard Greiner Obituary
Vincent Bernard Greiner

Vincent Bernard Greiner, born May 31, 1937, died March 3, 2020.

Vince is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Sue Ann (Schmidt) Greiner; his brother Christian Greiner and sister Sue McShay; children Juliann (Thomas) Link, Angela (Mike) McNelis, Vincent Jr. (Elizabeth) and Jeffrey Greiner. Five grandchildren: Timothy (Sarah) Shea, Michael McNelis, Sara (Ben) Baxter, Miranda and Charlie Greiner. And two great-children Sawyer and Theodore Shea. And numerous cats and dogs. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to animal charities. There will be a calling at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 9:00 am Saturday March 7 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00. Arrangements are being handled by Oakley Hammond Funeral Home. www.oakleyhammond.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
