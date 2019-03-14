Services
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
317-387-7020
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Charles Wall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vincent Charles Wall Obituary
Vincent Charles Wall

Indianapolis - Vincent Charles Wall 48 of Indianapolis passed away March 10, 2019. Vincent was the son of Vince (Jan) Wall & Emma (AL) Sigmund. Funeral services will be held on March 15, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at 1:00 pm with calling one hour prior to the service. Vinny is survived by his parents; siblings; Lenora Corrie, Patrick Wall, Eric & Brian Rabe & Matt Huff & his niece; Amanda Schnitker. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. For a complete obituary visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now