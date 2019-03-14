|
|
Vincent Charles Wall
Indianapolis - Vincent Charles Wall 48 of Indianapolis passed away March 10, 2019. Vincent was the son of Vince (Jan) Wall & Emma (AL) Sigmund. Funeral services will be held on March 15, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at 1:00 pm with calling one hour prior to the service. Vinny is survived by his parents; siblings; Lenora Corrie, Patrick Wall, Eric & Brian Rabe & Matt Huff & his niece; Amanda Schnitker. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. For a complete obituary visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019