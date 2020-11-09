Viola Irene Thompson
Indianapolis - 102, passed away November 7, 2020. She was born June 13, 1918 in Trimble County, KY, to the late Joseph "Newt" and Pauline Perry. Viola was a graduate of Norfolk High School. She married Gillard Thompson, and he preceded her in death December 23, 1992. Viola was a devoted wife and mother, and a very hard working woman. She also loved to travel.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street.
Viola is survived by her nephews, David L. Perry, Glenn Perry, Lloyd Callis and Donald Callis; nieces, Marilyn O'Day and Carolyn Stevens (David); and several great-nieces and great nephews. Viola was preceded in death by her son, Donald Thompson; brothers, Leslie Perry and Norman Perry; sister, Frieda Callis; and nephew, Leon Perry.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Miller's Merry Manor Mooresville for their wonderful care and compassion. www.shirleybrothers.com
.