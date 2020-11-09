1/
Viola Irene Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola Irene Thompson

Indianapolis - 102, passed away November 7, 2020. She was born June 13, 1918 in Trimble County, KY, to the late Joseph "Newt" and Pauline Perry. Viola was a graduate of Norfolk High School. She married Gillard Thompson, and he preceded her in death December 23, 1992. Viola was a devoted wife and mother, and a very hard working woman. She also loved to travel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street.

Viola is survived by her nephews, David L. Perry, Glenn Perry, Lloyd Callis and Donald Callis; nieces, Marilyn O'Day and Carolyn Stevens (David); and several great-nieces and great nephews. Viola was preceded in death by her son, Donald Thompson; brothers, Leslie Perry and Norman Perry; sister, Frieda Callis; and nephew, Leon Perry.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Miller's Merry Manor Mooresville for their wonderful care and compassion. www.shirleybrothers.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved