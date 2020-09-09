Viola Jane Gindling
Whiteland - Viola Jane Gindling born on March 9th 1930 passed away at the age of 90 on September 7th 2020 on the anniversary of her marriage to her high school sweetheart James Gindling. Jim and Vi formed a family with 6 children, 4 boys, Paul, Mike, Ken and Dan and 2 girls Cheryl and Sandy. To this family, Viola instilled love, laughter, fun and unity. Her and Jim welcomed additions to their family through marriages of their children and then births of grandchildren. They taught their children, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren the joys of living within a family with birthday celebrations, no matter how old you were, family vacations, that continue to this day, and attending whatever sport or activity a child, grandchild or great grandchild was involved in. Her family was not only the most important part of her life but gave her the greatest joy.
Many people experienced Vi's kindness when checking out groceries at Standard Preston Safeway grocery where she worked as a cashier or checking out books at the Greenwood Public library where she worked as an assistant and also working on activities at Our Lady of Greenwood church such as the yearly festival. Her friends could count on her to celebrate with you in times of joy and she was one of the first people to reach out to you in times of sickness or need.
One of the most tangible ways Viola showed her love was through her cooking not only by making treats for those she cared for but also for people she never met such as contributing to funeral meals and meals for the homeless organized by Our Lady of Greenwood church. Her pies, cakes, cookies and Mac and cheese were works of love.
To say Viola will be missed by her family and friends is an understatement. Many of us know our lives will be more empty without her steadfast love to guide us.
On a field trip that Vi took with the Our Lady of Greenwood keenageers she discovered the good work being done at Recycleforce.org
. This organization helps people who need a second chance in life by providing employment and training. In lieu of flowers please donate to this organization so Viola's generosity will continue to touch lives in the future.
A visitation will be held Saturday, September 12 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church 335 S Meridian St. Greenwood, IN 46143 with a Funeral Mass starting at 11:00 am. Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at visitations and services. You are invited to read Viola's obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
