Viola Thienes
Viola Thienes

Age 96 of Cloverdale passed away Friday June 12, 2020. Born December 15th, 1923 to the late Oran and Zelphia (Hamilton) Chastain.

Funeral will be Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 at 12:30pm at Whitaker Funeral Home, Cloverdale. Visitation will be from 10:30am until the service time. Online condolences @ www.whitakerfuneralhome.net




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
10:30 AM
JUN
16
Funeral
12:30 PM
Whitaker Funeral Home
