Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Violet D. and David A. Mitchell Obituary
Violet D. & David A. Mitchell

Indianapolis - "They lived together, loved together, laughed together and passed away together on the same day'.

Violet D. (Grays) Mitchell, 65 and David A. Mitchell, 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Violet and David were both born and raised in Indianapolis, IN. Violet worked on the assembly line for Carrier Corp for many years, and David worked as a Cupalo Repair Skilled Tradesman for Chrysler for many years until his retirement. David was a member of the American Legion Post 249 and UAW 501. Violet and David are survived by four children; nine siblings; and thirteen grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. A private family service will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North. Please sign the online guestbook, light a candle and leave a memory of Violet & David at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 23 to May 3, 2020
