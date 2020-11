Or Copy this URL to Share

Violet Josephine (Paris) Novak



Violet Josephine (Paris) Novak passed over November 1. Widow of WWII US Navy Veteran Michael Novak, Sr. and mother of Judy (Novak) Dunn, US Army Veteran Jan Novak and Michael Novak, Jr. She joins the Greatest Generation in Heaven.









