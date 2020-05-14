Virgie Pitts
Loudon - Virgie Lou Pitts, age 84 of the Tellico Village Community in Loudon, Tennessee, passed away on May 8, 2020.
Virgie was preceded in death by her Mother, Helen Sunman-Mutz, her Father, Everett Sunman and her brother Bill Sunman, as well as her sons Doug Pitts and Brad Pitts, and her great granddaughters Talia Pitts and Ava Pitts.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Bill Pitts; her sons Chris (Mary Jo) and Steve (Julie) Pitts, her daughter in-law Stacey Skelton-Pitts; as well as her sister, Sue Dolson (Rob); her grandchildren Eric (Laura), Jacqui, Braden (Taylor), Ethan, Claire, Nick, Sarah, Benjamin and Michael; and her great-grandchildren Lilly, Eli, Kaylee, Kelsey and Milo; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020.