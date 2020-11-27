Virgie Quagliese
Indianapolis - Virgie E. Quagliese, 90 of Indianapolis passed away November 25, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Gus Quagliese, sister Else Viola Boals and brothers J.L. Kayse, Ewing "Doc" Kayse, and Elmer Kayse. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth Burkeen and her brother Paul David Kayse and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services are Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2pm at the Usher Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M.on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial is in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Online condolences online may be offered at www.usherfuneralhome.com