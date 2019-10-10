|
Virgil E. Mayhew
Greenwood - Virgil E. Mayhew, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Franciscan Health Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on September 12, 1932 in Indianapolis to the late William Franklin and Edith Opal (Sharum) Mayhew. Virgil worked as a telephone installer at Indiana Bell retiring after 31 years.
Virgil is survived by his loving wife of nearly 66 years, Jane (Ray) Mayhew; his children, Dirk (Deb) Mayhew, Don (Darlene) Mayhew, and Tom (Monica) Mayhew; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one grandson.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at University Heights UMC, 4002 Otterbein Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46227. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor David Neuen officiating. Interment in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care. Please share memories and condolences online at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019