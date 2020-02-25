|
Virgil James Konopinski
Virgil James Konopinski, 84, passed away on February 22, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 11, 1935. Virgil attended St. Hyacinth grade school, graduated from Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo, with an engineering degree. Virgil proudly served 3 years in the U.S. Navy, while earning is Masters degree at Pratt Institute in New York City. Virgil was a commanding officer in the Naval Reserves at Bayview Park.
He married Joanne Wielinski on June 27, 1964 at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church. Virgil started his career in public health service in Cincinnati, Ohio. The family moved to Indianapolis, IN where Virgil worked for the State of Indiana in Industrial Hygiene and Radiological Health. He was an expert project manager for the school asbestos program, and wrote the procedures for the US government and the industry for safe encapsulation. Later, he worked for the State of Illinois, supervising the school asbestos and indoor air quality. Virgil retried in 2003, moving back to Toledo.
He is survived by his loving wife Joanne, children Ann Marie and Carol Sue Konopinksi, Peter (Tommy) Konopinski; brothers Jim and John, and sister Patricia Coale.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, March 2 from 9:30-11 a.m., with services and military honors at 11:00 at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. Toledo, Ohio 43614. Interment will be private. Please leave a condolence for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020