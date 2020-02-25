Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Toledo, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Konopinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil James Konopinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil James Konopinski Obituary
Virgil James Konopinski

Virgil James Konopinski, 84, passed away on February 22, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 11, 1935. Virgil attended St. Hyacinth grade school, graduated from Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo, with an engineering degree. Virgil proudly served 3 years in the U.S. Navy, while earning is Masters degree at Pratt Institute in New York City. Virgil was a commanding officer in the Naval Reserves at Bayview Park.

He married Joanne Wielinski on June 27, 1964 at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church. Virgil started his career in public health service in Cincinnati, Ohio. The family moved to Indianapolis, IN where Virgil worked for the State of Indiana in Industrial Hygiene and Radiological Health. He was an expert project manager for the school asbestos program, and wrote the procedures for the US government and the industry for safe encapsulation. Later, he worked for the State of Illinois, supervising the school asbestos and indoor air quality. Virgil retried in 2003, moving back to Toledo.

He is survived by his loving wife Joanne, children Ann Marie and Carol Sue Konopinksi, Peter (Tommy) Konopinski; brothers Jim and John, and sister Patricia Coale.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, March 2 from 9:30-11 a.m., with services and military honors at 11:00 at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. Toledo, Ohio 43614. Interment will be private. Please leave a condolence for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -