Virgil "Tim" Kappes, 72, died October 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Jenny, two children and four grandchildren. Visitation will be 2-7pm November 2nd at Indiana Funeral Care, Greenwood with funeral service at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Franklin, at 11am November 3rd.









