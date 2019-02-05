Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Danville United Methodist Church
820 W. Mill St
Danville , IN
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Danville United Methodist Church
820 W. Mill St
Danville , IN
Committal
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Floral Park Cemetery
425 N. Holt Rd.
Avon - Virginia (Ginny) A. Babcock, 81 of Avon, IN. married to Robert (Bob) A. Babcock passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019. Services will be held Thursday, February 7th at Danville United Methodist Church, 820 W. Mill St, Danville IN. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00pm followed by the service at 7:00pm. Interment will follow on Friday, February 8 with a committal service at 10:30am at Floral Park Cemetery in the mausoleum chapel, 425 N. Holt Rd. Full obituary and online condolences may be extended to the family at http://www.hamptongentry.com/obits
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019
