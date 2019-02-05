|
|
Virginia A. Babcock
Avon - Virginia (Ginny) A. Babcock, 81 of Avon, IN. married to Robert (Bob) A. Babcock passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019. Services will be held Thursday, February 7th at Danville United Methodist Church, 820 W. Mill St, Danville IN. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00pm followed by the service at 7:00pm. Interment will follow on Friday, February 8 with a committal service at 10:30am at Floral Park Cemetery in the mausoleum chapel, 425 N. Holt Rd. Full obituary and online condolences may be extended to the family at http://www.hamptongentry.com/obits
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019