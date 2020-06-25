Virginia A. Peckinpaugh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia A. Peckinpaugh

Indianapolis - Virginia "Ginny" Peckinpaugh was a distinguished educator and retired from Indianapolis Public Schools after 30 years of service. Ginny was a graduate of Daleville High School, Ball State University (BS, Education) and Butler University (MS, Education). Ginny loved sports as both a participant in them long before Title IX, as well as a coach, official and fan. She was especially fond of Women's College Basketball and a big supporter of Indiana University and Butler University Women's basketball teams. She also followed the Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Fever and the Indianapolis Colts. She was also an avid golfer and tennis player until ALS prevented her from being active. Ginny was also a huge animal lover and advocate, and an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed nature and gardening, and in her retirement worked part-time for Indy Parks Department eventually becoming a Master Gardener. She actively supported the Friends of Garfield Park, Inc. as a volunteer, fundraiser and supported the youth and special programming at Garfield Park.

She is survived by her spouse and partner of 22 years, Lynda Burrello, her brothers; Darrell (Clare) Peckinpaugh and Noel (Barbara) Peckinpaugh and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current restrictions, Ginny's Celebration of Life will be held July 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North located at 2706 Kessler Blvd. West Dr., Indianapolis, IN.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Friends of Garfield Park https://garfieldparkindy.org

Online condolences may be made at https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/virginia-a-peckinpaugh/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
3172515959
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved