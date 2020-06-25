Virginia A. Peckinpaugh
Indianapolis - Virginia "Ginny" Peckinpaugh was a distinguished educator and retired from Indianapolis Public Schools after 30 years of service. Ginny was a graduate of Daleville High School, Ball State University (BS, Education) and Butler University (MS, Education). Ginny loved sports as both a participant in them long before Title IX, as well as a coach, official and fan. She was especially fond of Women's College Basketball and a big supporter of Indiana University and Butler University Women's basketball teams. She also followed the Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Fever and the Indianapolis Colts. She was also an avid golfer and tennis player until ALS prevented her from being active. Ginny was also a huge animal lover and advocate, and an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed nature and gardening, and in her retirement worked part-time for Indy Parks Department eventually becoming a Master Gardener. She actively supported the Friends of Garfield Park, Inc. as a volunteer, fundraiser and supported the youth and special programming at Garfield Park.
She is survived by her spouse and partner of 22 years, Lynda Burrello, her brothers; Darrell (Clare) Peckinpaugh and Noel (Barbara) Peckinpaugh and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions, Ginny's Celebration of Life will be held July 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North located at 2706 Kessler Blvd. West Dr., Indianapolis, IN.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Friends of Garfield Park https://garfieldparkindy.org
Online condolences may be made at https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/virginia-a-peckinpaugh/
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jul. 12, 2020.