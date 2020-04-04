|
Virginia Allen
Indianapolis - Virginia Jeanne Allen
69, of Indianapolis, passed away April 1, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1950 in Indianapolis to the late John and Eleanor Walters. Virginia was a graduate of Scencina Memorial High School. She went on to earn her Bachelors degree from Indiana University, a Masters degree from The Ohio State University, and specialized training from Purdue University in High Ability Children in Education. Virginia taught school over 46 years in Columbus, OH, Cincinnati, Oh, and Dallas, TX before returning back to Indiana. She most recently taught 5th grade at Guion Creek Elementary for 27 years, retiring in 2015.
Virginia grew up in the Little Flower Catholic Church Parrish and was a member of Saint Monica's Catholic church. She was also a member of the Twilight Twirlers which performed at many local events.
She is survived by her husband, Louis J. Allen; daughter, Kathleen (Michael) Rodriguez; brothers, Michael (Terri) Walters, Edward Walters, Timothy (Rachel) Walters; sisters, Rita Walters (Travis Cornelison) and Patricia (George) Harris; and granddaughter, Elena Rodriguez.
A private memorial will be held by the family.
Contributions may be made to the Little Flower Parish Catholic Church, http://www.littleflowerparish.org/.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020