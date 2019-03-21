|
Virginia "Ginnie" Ann (Bruce) Mackenzie
Indianapolis - Virginia "Ginnie" Ann (Bruce) Mackenzie, age 86, of Indianapolis passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was a graduate of Howe High School and received her BS from Butler University in 1955. Ginnie was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and P.E.O. Chapter P. She was employed for many years at the Butler University Bookstore, as well as the librarian for Craig Jr. High and an elementary school teacher.
Ginnie was preceded in death by her husband Jack Mackenzie, parents Frank and Margaret Bruce, and brother, John Martin Bruce. She is survived by her children, Liz (Mark) Freiherr of Fishers, Lynn Mackenzie of Phoenix, and Bob (Alesia) Mackenzie of Franklin; 3 grandsons, Mark Jr. (Aysha) Freiherr of Noblesville, Greg (Hannah) Freiherr of Carmel, and Garrett Mackenzie of Franklin; and 1 great granddaughter, Hazel.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, IN.
If desired, donations may be made to P.E.O. Chapter P, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019