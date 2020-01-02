|
|
Virginia Anne Elkins
Noblesville - Virginia Anne Elkins, age 67, of Noblesville, IN passed away December 29, 2019 at Prairie Lakes Health Campus at Noblesville, IN.
She was born May 18, 1952 at Indianapolis, IN to George and Hazel (Prince) Scott.
She was a graduate of Park Tudor School, and in furthering her education she became an occupational therapist.
She is the widow of Joseph Elkins. In addition to her husband, her parents also preceded her in death.
She is survived by a brother: Gene Scott.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel, 209 West Jackson Street, Cicero, IN 46034. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society for Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant Street, Noblesville, IN 46060. You may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020